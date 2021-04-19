Barks, purrs and laughs! | ‘Stand Pup’ online comedy event benefits Montgomery County Humane Society

A group of national animal rescue and pet adoption organizations have been holding monthly online comedy shows to raise awareness.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — “Meet cute adoptable pets while enjoying live comedy from the comfort of your home!” This is what the stand pup online comedy event is all about.

The Montgomery Country Humane society is among a group of national animal rescue and pet adoption organizations that have been holding monthly online comedy shows since January. The shows are intended to raise awareness and money to benefit those organizations and their missions.

Two shows have been scheduled this month. The next one will be taking place on April 20 and tickets range from $20 (early bird) to $25 (General admission). A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Montgomery County Humane society.

Produced by Comic Cure, a social for-profit company, the show is hosted by comedian Richy Leis and features a rotating round of performers. Past shows have featured actors from the office, It’s always sunny in Philadelphia and crazy ex-girlfriend

The April 20 show will feature celebrity comedians Ian Bagg (The Tonight Show), Magician Eric Jones (America's Got Talent), Sierra Katow (Last Comic Standing), Lucas Connolly (Seeso & Comedy Central's Comedy Festivals) and Kari Assad (DC Comedy Festival).

There are two other DMV animal organizations that are part of the list; A forever home rescue foundation in Chantilly, VA and Dogs deserve better in Smithfield, VA

At check out, you can select the organization you want to support. Tickets can be purchased here.