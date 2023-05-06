VIDEO: More than 30 stolen guns still missing after break-in at Springfield gun shop

Fairfax County Police say 53 guns were stolen from Dominion Defense in Springfield on April 29. So far, police say 15 of the stolen guns have been recovered.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Police have arrested one of the four suspects wanted in connection to a burglary at a gun store in Springfield, Virginia.

Cedric Antonio Minger, 20, of Brandywine, Maryland, was arrested on May 22 by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) at a home in Washington, D.C.

WUSA9 is told Minger tried to run, and an ATF agent was injured. He's been charged with burglary and larceny of firearms and is being held without bond at an adult detention center.

Police say he is one of four suspects they were searching for in connection to a burglary at Dominion Defense in Springfield.

On April 29, police say four masked men were seen on security footage outside the gun shop. The video shows the group shining a flashlight into the closed store. One of the people appears to have a gun in their hand and one smears something over the camera lens that is recording them.

Workers at the shop told WUSA9 one suspect discharged the gun, shattering the glass before climbing into the business in the small space between where the bars on the door ended and the top of the door.

New bars have since been installed in that space.

Once inside, police say the group stole 53 firearms which WUSA9 is told were a combination of long guns and handguns.

Fairfax County Police says 15 of the firearms have been recovered since.

"Eleven of those firearms were seized during a search warrant following the arrest of Cedric Minger," said Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry.

He told WUSA9 they were found at the home where Minger was arrested.

"The other four were recovered through a variety of different investigative stops from multiple law enforcement agencies," said Lt. Curry.

Last week, investigators claimed that one of the guns was taken to school in D.C. by a young person, where he aimed it at another student and pulled the trigger. Luckily, the gun was not loaded.

"One stolen gun is a big problem, when you have 53 guns stolen that's a very big problem. It's obviously people who are going to get a gun who probably shouldn't have a gun or are going to use the gun for the wrong intentions," said Lt. Curry.

Detectives say through their investigation they also discovered that the car used during the robbery was stolen from a Fairfax City dealership, and at the dealership, police recovered another abandoned car stolen out of Maryland.

The United States Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Detectives from Major Crimes Bureau and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering together and asking for the community’s help in identifying the outstanding suspects in the overnight burglary. A reward of up to $11,000 is being offered.