NEWINGTON, Va. (WUSA9)- A Springfield man has been charged with DUI-Manslaughter in a fatal crash on I-95 in Fairfax County, Va. Saturday.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Springfield Interchange around 1:16 a.m.

Authorities said David A. Tobul, 25, was driving a Toyota Camry when he crashed into the back of a Mitsubishi Outlander, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the SUV, Kaitlyn R. Taylor, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Tobul was not injured but two passengers in his car were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives said the crash remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

© 2018 WUSA