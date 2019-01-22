ROCKVILLE, Md. — Whitney Ellenby was working as an attorney in the D.C. area when she learned she was pregnant with her first child. Within a few years, her career would be put on hold to take care of her son, Zach.

She recalls being concerned early on in Zach's childhood that he was developing slower than others. He wasn't walking, wasn't pointing and still had no words at close to two years old. At 18 months old, doctors diagnosed Zach with autism.

Today, Zach is 17-year olds. After years of dealing with stares and questions from others, turned that pain into a way to help others. She started with a small group of about 15 families, inviting them for an outing where only kids with autism could come together.

Ten years later, she now has more than 700 families she plans events for. Her latest event was Sunday night at ZavaZone Trampoline Park in Rockville.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. That's why many times it is so difficult for people with autism to feel comfortable in very social situations.

Many children often have meltdowns because of those uncomfortable social situations. During Ellenby's events, parents don't have to worry about those meltdowns or anyone staring. It's a chance for their kids to be themselves.

Joanna Ireland's son Charlie was diagnosed with autism at two years old. She attends every event she can make it to. It's a time for her son to be himself, without having to worry about anyone else.

"It means when he has a meltdown, nobody actually looks at you strangely," said Ireland.

Hundreds of kids were at ZavaZone Sunday night. For their parents, the event was a welcome relief.

"You know the people look, you know the people stare, you know the people question and sometimes you don't feel like dealing with that," said John O'Neal, whose son was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome last year.

Ellenby says she plans to continue to put on these events as long as people will come.

"It makes me indescribably happy. I've been doing it for over 10 years and I think I'll be doing it until I jump in the grave," said Ellenby.