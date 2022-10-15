Fallen USCP Officer Billy Evans' son honors father in kayak expedition

The "Operation Deep Blue" voyage raises awareness of law enforcement officers, other first responders and military service members who died in the line of duty.

The son of late United States Capitol Police (USCP) Officer William 'Billy' Evans honored his father in a memorable tribute.

According to USCP, the 11-year-old son kayaked the last 35-mile leg of a 225-mile journey from Fort Mott State Park in Pennsville, New Jersey to Washington D.C.

The "Operation Deep Blue" voyage raises awareness of law enforcement officers, other first responders and military service members who died in the line of duty, as well as money for groups to provide support to their families

The teams' trains year-round to include paddling throughout the winter in sub-freezing temperatures to prepare for the expedition, according to the Operation Deep Blue's website.

On April 2, 2021, USCP officer Evans killed in the Line of Duty protecting the U.S. Capitol during a violent attack. He died after a driver rammed into him and another officer who stood at a barrier 100 yard from the Capitol.

Evans, who spent 18 years serving the U.S. Capitol, was a proud father of two children. His death came about three months after the Jan 6. riots at the Capitol and hit the force particularly hard.

"We will never be able to fill the void Billy left behind, but we will try to honor his bravery and 18-years of service by supporting his family every chance we get. We will always be there for them, just like Billy was there for us,” USCP Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher.