WASHINGTON -- Some people still remain without power Tuesday morning after strong storms tore through the DC region. At one point, more than 65,000 people were in the dark.

Gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and tennis-bal sized hail were reported as a fast-moving storm blew southeast from Pennsylvania into Northern Virginia and southern Maryland.

Just before 5 a.m., 8770 Dominion Energy customers were without power in Northern Virginia.

Pepco reported about 141 outages, Rappahannock Electric COOP reported 3863 outages and Potomac Edison reported about 116 in Maryland and 8455 in West Virginia.

No major damage has been reported, but a few trees are down across the area, including some in the McLean and Reston area. Fairfax County police said trees and wires are down at McHenry Street and Cedar Lane in McLean.

There is also a wire in the road at Minburn Street and Golden Arrow Street in Reston. A tree is down at Robindale Drive/Mill Valley Court and another tree is down in the 9200 block of Weant Drive.

