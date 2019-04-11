MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Between 1877 and 1950, over 4,000 black Americans were lynched in the United States, the Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project said. George Peck, a 22-year-old at the time of his death, was one of them.

Now, more than 100 years after Peck was lynched and hung after being accused and arrested for an alleged assault of a white girl, community members with the Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project collected soil from the site where he was killed without trial.

A soil collection ceremony honored the 1880 lynching of Peck, and took place in Poolesville, Maryland on Sunday at the Poolesville Presbyterian Church.

Members of the Poolesville community gathered and collected soil from Peck's lynching site. Some of this soil was sent to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.

According to the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, 41 documented lynchings took place in Maryland, and at least three of them were in Montgomery County.

"The Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project, a grassroots coalition, and its partners are seeking to create greater awareness and understanding about racial terror lynchings and to begin a necessary conversation that advances truth and reconciliation," Anthony Cohen, a Montgomery County Lynching Project representative said.

Montgomery County Councilmember Hans Riemer said the community should honor the history of lynchings in the county, and "own up to it."

"After the Civil War, Americans tragically embraced a reconciliation that once again left African Americans behind," Riemer said. "Slavery led to Jim Crow and segregation; and to poverty and mass incarceration. This inequitable system was maintained through acts of racial terrorism such as lynching. While Montgomery County today is an inclusive and progressive community, the County was nevertheless an actor in the historic injustices that created circumstances we are still grappling with now. We need to better understand that history, own up to it, and seek to overcome the past with new initiatives to promote justice and equality."

