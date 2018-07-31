WASHINGTON -- What do the Atlanta Braves’ Sean Newcomb, Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader and the Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner all have in common?

All three had old, offensive, racist and homophobic tweets resurface online.

The players were reportedly teenagers when the tweets were posted. The teams and players have been offering apologies and statements since the old tweets were discocvered.

How do we address this? What do we tell our kids about social media?

One expert goes as-far-as to say: Use fake accounts!

RELATED: Nationals' player Trea Turner apologizes for offensive tweets

Bradly Shear compared it to sex education. Do you teach abstinence or protection?

“It’s not terrible,” said Shear. “The best piece of advice for teens, the best way for them to shine online, is to minimize their digital footprint.”

What about just not posting what you wouldn't say to your mother?

While Shear acknowledges that would be ideal, he also says, “I’m a parent. I know exactly the fact that you might tell your kids don’t do something, but they’re going to do it anyway. It’s basically. They’re going to do things until they get burned. And once they get burned, they’ll learn a lesson…”

His company helps scrub that “digital scarlet letter” and teaches best practices. Shear is the CEO of Digital Armour. His history includes working for the NFL Players Association.

“First you want to make sure you do a ‘digital audit.’ What that means is that you want to do a Google search of yourself,” said Shear, explaining the process.

Companies like Digital Amour go through Google and flag what you should delete. They may get rid of an account all together.

Big question: When you hit delete, is it really deleted?

“The short answer is, no. It’s not permanently deleted because you have to think about this, whenever you’re posting something online, it’s in the cloud and these companies have multiple back-up servers,” said Shear. “So technically when you hit delete, it’s technically deleted from everyone being able to see it on your personal/public profile as long as someone hasn't taken a screens shot of it.”

Shear says he’s now working with a lot of students applying to college. He says universities go as-far-as check what political or religious social media posts you hit "like" to in the past. In some cases, he says that could be used against you.

Shear’s advice: Count to 10. Think about it before you post or react!

© 2018 WUSA