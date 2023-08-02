Smoke causes evacuation, service disruption at Rosslyn Metro Station

ARLINGTON, Va. — Reports of smoke at a metro station caused an evacuation and service disruption Wednesday night.
According to the to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the smoke was reported just after 7:30 p.m. at the Rosslyn Metro Station.
The metro station was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to officials.
Orange, Silver and Blue Lines were disrupted after the third rail was shut off as a precaution by the fire investigator.
No fire was found and the light smoke haze dissipated quickly after crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
WMATA and Arlington Fire are working to find the cause of the smoke.
Service has been suspended between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon/Pentagon. Blue, Orange and Silver Line riders are urged to used Metrobus during the suspension.
More information can be found by following @metrorailinfo on Twitter.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
The man accused of shooting multiple people before killing a Metro worker appeared in court for the first time Tuesday. Isiah Trotman, 31, is accused of killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham, as well as shooting two other people at the Potomac Metro Station on Feb. 1.
Prosecutors allege Trotman was enrolled in a behavioral health program but was recently a no-show. His defense attorney did not enter a plea on his client’s behalf but claimed the Air Force veteran, college graduate, and IT professional, was not aware of the impact of his actions. In all, four people were held at gunpoint, two of them shot, one dead all in a matter of 15 minutes.