Smoke causes evacuation, service disruption at Rosslyn Metro Station

Service was disrupted on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Reports of smoke at a metro station caused an evacuation and service disruption Wednesday night.

According to the to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the smoke was reported just after 7:30 p.m. at the Rosslyn Metro Station.

The metro station was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to officials.

Orange, Silver and Blue Lines were disrupted after the third rail was shut off as a precaution by the fire investigator.

No fire was found and the light smoke haze dissipated quickly after crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

WMATA and Arlington Fire are working to find the cause of the smoke.

Service has been suspended between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon/Pentagon. Blue, Orange and Silver Line riders are urged to used Metrobus during the suspension.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

