Small Business Saturday: Here's how you can find local stores to support in DC, Maryland and Virginia

A website created to help during the financial struggles of the coronavirus is a great tool to shop local this holiday season.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Black Friday ads for big box stores might be taking over your social media feeds, and popping up on the websites you frequently visit, but local small business owners hope you won't forget about them.

November 28 is Small Business Saturday - a day created to help pump money into the local economies during the holiday season. Many small businesses rely on their profits for November and December, according to Mallory Shelter, a business owner in D.C. She said they're worried sales will be down this year.

"A lot of us have weathered closures, staff losses, obviously a decrease in revenue. So it's been a struggle for most of us," said Shelter.

Local businesses in DC are aiming for 20k in 2020 this #SmallBusinessSaturday. To safely achieve that goal, @dcshopsmall & @DistrictBridges have teamed up to bring over 300 DC #smallbiz together in an online shopping event on that day!



When she's not designing jewelry for her small business, Shelter works to help other small businesses. She created the website DC Shop Small earlier this year, as a one-stop-shop for people to find local small businesses in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The website helped bring in $200,000 in one day back in April. Mallory hopes Small Business Saturday will give local businesses a similar boost.

Shelter said more than 360 businesses are listed on the website, and it's easy to navigate.

"To find a business, we have a map so you can locate businesses near you." Shelter explained, "We also have categories. So if you're shopping for jewelry, let's say or beauty products, you can filter businesses who are selling those things."

DC Shop Small even has a category for local Black-owned businesses.

Shelter said she thinks the coming months will "make and break a lot of businesses." She continued, "If people can come out and support whether it's making an online purchase, or grabbing takeout, or getting a gift card for later, like all of those purchases are imperative and will really help to make sure that hopefully, many of us will survive this."