LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- A skull found in Sterling in early October is now thought to be from the early to mid-20th century, police say.

A Loudoun County Deputy was on foot patrol on October 6 in a wooded area near W. Church Road and N. Aspen Avenue in Sterling. That when he found the skull. It appeared to have been discarded there.

It has been painted and drawn on, but had no other identifying characteristics.

No foul play is suspected and no other remains were found around the skull

The Office of the Medical Examiner worked with anthropologists to identify the origin of the skull.

