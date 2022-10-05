Small businesses in Frederick hoping not to sink amid road repairs on Monocacy Boulevard

Rain will likely delay repairs to a sinkhole in Frederick, creating hardships for small business owners like Eduardo Vilchez of Brillante Auto Service.

FREDERICK, Md. — The threat of severe weather is the last thing anyone wants to hear who has to drive around that massive sinkhole in Frederick, Md.

The sinkole damaged a waterline on Monocacy Boulevard and cause a stretch of road from I-70 — near Royal Farms — to East South Street to close indefinitely. Water service was restored to affected customers as of May 9, a statement from city officials says.

Still, the closure, which could last months, has affected several businesses in the area. Last week, officials in Frederick told WUSA9 they’re hoping for a slew of good weather days because rain in the forecast only adds to the burden small businesses owners are experiencing who have no idea when traffic will begin to flow freely into their parking lots.

Eduardo Vilchez, the owner of Brillante Auto Service, which provides automobile detailing services, says business has been slow since repairs started.

“[We've had no] appointments at all,” Vilchez said in an interview with WUSA9.

It’s been slow as molasses, he claims. Vilchez relies heavily on the expected nearby traffic that uses Monocacy Boulevard for business. But last week, the earth literally crumbled, blocking the entrance to his car detailing business.

“We’ve been in this location almost three years. We used to be in downtown Frederick. We moved here thinking, it's going to be more traffic and be better for the business,” Vilchez said.

But this is the second time he said large construction projects have either blocked roads close to him, or the driveways altogether.

“Last year when the Front Royal, all the construction, all the heavy equipment, and you damage all the roads and they’re full of sinkholes. It’s probably not going to be customers around, because it would be really hard to get to this area,” he said.

He’s hoping the city or county can step in to make sure the small businesses on the block, don’t sink like the road.