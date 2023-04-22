Simone Biles, hubby Jonathan Owens may be moving north because he's joined a new team

The Houston power couple, who got married in April, announced today that Owens just signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Newlyweds Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are going to need to stock up on some cold-weather gear and matching cheeseheads. Owens just signed with the Green Bay Packers so the couple will likely be spending at least part of the year in snowy Wisconsin.

Biles announced the news on Twitter Friday with a caption "GO PACK GO" and pics of them wearing Packers gear at Lambeau Field. She also asked for recommendations on where to eat and things to do in Green Bay.

GO PACK GO 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/fUKUJZot26 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 12, 2023

The Packers also tweeted about the deal with Owens, who had the best season of his career with the Houston Texans last year. He played in 17 games and had 111 tackles before becoming a free agent.

Jonathan Owens was one of the NFL's leading tacklers last season.



5️⃣ things to know about the new #Packers safety ⤵️#GoPackGo https://t.co/ztXNbBv7TU — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023

Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, winning 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. She is an outspoken advocate on issues that are very personal to her, including athletes’ mental health, children in foster care and sexual assault victims.

#TheOwens