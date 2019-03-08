The Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting to kill at least two Supreme Court justices, well-known Democrats and news anchors now has a date for the trial that will seal his fate.

Authorities arrested Christopher Hasson at his Silver Spring home in February, saying he had a cache of weapons and a ‘hit list’ of his targets.

In a May hearing, prosecutors paraded out four of his assault-style weapons, body armor and illegally purchased parts to make a weapons silencer to present their case to keep him behind bars. After the display, , U.S. District Judge George Hazel ruled Hasson should remain in federal custody as he awaits trial.

That trial is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m. in Greenbelt.

Court documents show the trial is slated for six days.

Prosecutors levied weapons and drug charges against the Marine Corps veteran, but declined to bring any charges linked to domestic terror, such as attempted murder, stalking of potential targets, or conspiracy to commit mass murder.

Mike Valerio of WUSA9 contributed to this report.

