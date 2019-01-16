SILVER SPRING, Md. — A suspect is dead after an attempted armed bank robbery at a BB&T Bank in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

The attempted robbery happened at the bank located at 1100 Wayne Avenue. Police said the suspect walked into the bank, went into the manager's office with a gun and demanded $20,000. The manager somehow managed to hit the panic button.

Shortly after leaving the bank, the suspect was confronted by a Montgomery County police officer in an alley nearby. The suspect was then shot by an officer.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital, however died from his/her injuries.

Authorities are now investigating to see if the suspect's backpack had any kind of explosive device inside. Crews plan on rendering the backpack safe.