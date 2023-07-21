'We lost an angel' | Silver Spring woman who was killed in Georgetown Hospital parking garage remembered for her kindness and selflessness

DC Police identified Jewel Bazilio-Bellegarde as the 68-year-old woman who was struck and killed inside the Medstar Georgetown University Hospital parking garage.

Example video title will go here for this video

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC — Family and friends mourned at the home of Jewel Bazilio-Bellegarde in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The 68 year-old was killed inside a parking garage at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Thursday afternoon, DC Police said.

"We lost an angel. We lost a pillar in our community," said Carline Brice-Mesilus.

She told WUSA9 the two have been friends for more than 30 years, and that Bellegarde and her husband volunteered for her nonprofit, HavServe.

"We were able with our resources to build a school in Haiti that hosts now 200 children," said Brice-Meslius.

She said Jewel met her husband, Serge, of more than 30 years, while studying at Georgetown University. She said Bellegarde ha s a daughter and grandchildren who she loved dearly.

She told WUSA9 Bellegarde recently retired from her job as a senior policy and program advisor for the Health Resources and Services Administration.

"She worked until the end and the idea was she wanted to travel around the world," said Brice-Meslius.

But Thursday afternoon, her life was cut short.

Firefighters were called to the 3800 block of Reservoir Road Northwest around 1 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. When crews arrived, they found multiple people had been hit by a car. Firefighters said the driver of the car was also being evaluated at the scene.

DC Fire and EMS has only identified the driver of the vehicle as a woman. She was evaluated at the scene but not treated.

According to DC Police, the driver was attempting to make a 3-point turn, when she accelerated toward a wall, and swerved toward the valet station – striking five woman and one man.

Bellegarde was identified Thursday night as the victim who died from her injuries.

The other five victims were being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

"She was kind. She was always smiling, always encouraging. She has a very positive attitude about everything. I really don't know how we're going to deal with this," said Brice-Meslius.

WATCH NEXT