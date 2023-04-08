x
Silver Spring

Fire burns through Silver Spring duplex

​Around 10 p.m., the fire department said all occupants were outside and uninjured.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A fire burned through a duplex in Silver Spring on Friday night, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters responded to the 12200 block of Centerhill Street in Silver Spring for the report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a duplex up in flames.

The fire department said there was fire spotted on the first and second floors of the duplex.

