Fire burns through Silver Spring duplex

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A fire burned through a duplex in Silver Spring on Friday night, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters responded to the 12200 block of Centerhill Street in Silver Spring for the report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a duplex up in flames.
The fire department said there was fire spotted on the first and second floors of the duplex.
Around 10 p.m., the fire department said all occupants were outside and uninjured.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.