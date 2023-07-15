Shooting in Silver Spring parking lot sends man to the hospital

There is no suspect information at this time and no one in custody.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A shooting in a Silver Spring parking lot Saturday afternoon is under investigation after it sent a man to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

At 1:54 p.m., officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the Montgomery County Fire Rescue Station at 8110 Georgia Avenue for a report of a man who walked into the fire station, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

First responders provided aid to the victim who was later transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police claim there is no suspect information at this time and no one in custody.

Detectives believe this was an isolated shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the immediate community.

Witnesses tell WUSA9 that the man who was shot frequented the area.

The parking lot shooting comes exactly one week after a man was shot and killed in a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring less than a quarter mile away.

Ramone Christopher Ramsey, 30, has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting and killing of Kymani Elijah Bailey.

Detectives say Ramsey was kicked out of an area nightclub shortly before shooting the 21-year-old Baltimore man who was walking with a group of people inside the public parking garage on Silver Spring Avenue.

Investigators claim they do not know of any connection between Ramsey and the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Montgomery County officials say they are working on improving security at parking facilities in Silver Spring, Bethesda, and Wheaton following the death of Charles Reynolds inside a stairwell on Wayne Avenue in December. Nearly 7 months later, no arrests have been made in this case.