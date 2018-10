SILVER SPRING, MD -- Several people were trapped in an elevator at the Forest Glen Metro Station on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say an apparent elevator malfunction caused the people to become trapped inside. Fire crews were able to rescue all the people inside the elevator. No injuries were reported.

The people on the elevator were trapped for about 20-30 minutes.

The Forest Glen Metro Station is located on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, Md.

© 2018 WUSA