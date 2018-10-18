SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Prosecutors have ruled that a police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who barricaded himself and his 3-year-old son inside of his ex-girlfriend's Silver Spring home and then set fires back in July.

Howard County State's Attorney Dario Broccolino reviewed the shooting that happened on July 23 at the townhouse located in the 2800 block of Mozart Drive in the Fairland area. Officials determined that police officer Edward Cochran's actions were justified.

On the day of the barricade officers responded to the home and found Jean Carlos Natera-Perez holding a knife and with blood on his clothes. He would not come out of the house and refused to let his son go before starting fires, police said.

The officer shot Perez through a bedroom window after the 3-year-old started screaming. Perez died two days after the barricade situation.

Perez's ex-girlfriend told police that Perez went into the home without permission and confronted her and her boyfriend. He threw a bottle at the boyfriend. While the ex-girlfriend was calling 911, Perez grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground.

Negotiators spoke to Perez in both Spanish and English for more than an hour. He also used furniture to barricade the windows and the doors.

Police determined that there was a previous domestic violence incident between Perez and his ex-girlfriend. He assaulted both her and their son.

© 2018 WUSA