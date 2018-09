MONTGOMERY COUNTY Md., - A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Montgomery County Saturday night.

The Montgomery County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 15100 block of Peach Orchard Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the two lived in the home and the deaths are being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

Officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. No further information is available at this time.

© 2018 WUSA