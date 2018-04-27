A man is wanted for allegedly murdering his wife in a Silver Spring, Maryland apartment, police said.

On Wednesday, a family member of 30-year-old Ruel Francis Dempster II, called police to check on Dempster II and his 34-year-old wife Alive Mino Dennis after being unable to contact them for several days.

When officers arrived to the couple's apartment located in the 3600 block of Bel Pre Road, they found Dennis dead on the kitchen floor. Police said she suffered trauma to the upper body. Dempster II could not be located. Detectives said many of his personal items were gone from the apartment.

Through an investigation, police said they learned Dempster II murdered his wife after a domestic dispute. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Dempster II is described as 6’00” tall and 180 pounds. He has a prominent gold front tooth.

Investigators are seeking information from the public regarding the suspect's whereabouts. Detectives have received information that Dempster II was seen in Baltimore on the afternoon of April 17.

Anyone with information about Dempster’s whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000 (24/7 line) or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

© 2018 WUSA