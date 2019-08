SILVER SPRING, Md. — People passing by found a likely abandoned newborn Friday night in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Pete Piringer said it happened in the 10300 block of Tenbrook Drive. He said the good Samaritans initially took care of the baby before emergency responders got there.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS provided advanced life support and took the baby to an area hospital.

Piringer said the baby's "prognosis is good."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.