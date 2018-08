SILVER SPRING, Md. -- A fire at a 21-story building in Silver Spring forced residents out of their homes early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:25 a.m. on the 19th floor at the apartment building located at 1131 University Blvd., Montgomery County Fire officials said.

Crews were able to put the fire out, however the building had to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

#Breaking Families evacuated from 21-story building at 1131 University Blvd. W in Silver Spring. Fire broke out on the 19th floor. No injuries reported @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rkUdsRM3YZ — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) August 14, 2018

