ASPEN HILL, Md. -- A bus loaded with middle school students crashed with a dump truck during rush hour Monday morning in Aspen Hill.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the 2400 block of Norbeck Rd. close to Layhill Rd. intersection, Montgomery County police said.

As of right now, four students and the adult male bus driver have been transported for their injuries. They all have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the bus was fully loaded and headed to the school at the time of the crash. Crews are currently evaluating all of the students.

Nobody in the dump truck was injured.

Another bus is responding to the scene to transport the uninjured students. Parents of injured students have been contacted.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we learn more.

© 2018 WUSA