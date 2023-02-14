'Give me your keys!' | Attempted carjacking happens in downtown Silver Spring, just hours after safety announcement

"It doesn't matter what the numbers are, it matters a whole lot what people perceive," said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Around 6 p.m. on Monday, John put his son in the backseat of his car, in the parking lot of Safeway on Thayer Avenue in Silver Spring, Md.

"A young guy came over said give me your keys," said John.

He told WUSA9 the suspect pulled out a knife. "I said fine you can have the car, I'm not gonna get stabbed for my car, I said let me get my son out," said John.

As he got his son out of the backseat, the person got into his car, but didn't drive off.

"I could see him kind of fumbling. I said you know it's a stick right? He kind of cursed and jumped out of the car and ran away," said John.

John got lucky. But, Montgomery County says it's going to take more than knowing how to drive a stick shift to keep the crime in check in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a press conference Monday afternoon, that crime is down in Silver Spring.

"It doesn't matter what the numbers are, it matters a whole lot what people perceive," said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

He and Chief Jones said they've received concern from the community about safety. In response they put up two mobile security platforms along Ellsworth Drive. They said they also added in cameras throughout the area and license plate readers.

"Prevention is a key," said Chief Jones.

Now, they hope to get some help with safety concerns, from late night businesses in Downtown Silver Spring.

The Late Night Business Safety Plan for Montgomery County will be introduced to the County Council Tuesday.

It would establish new rules for nighttime businesses in areas with higher calls for service during certain late night hours to develop safety plans in conjunction with the Montgomery County Police Department.

The county said many businesses have already complied with these changes voluntarily and those changes have seen significant reductions in calls for service in and around their facilities.

"The police department will look at high calls for service between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m... identify the areas and if you have one of those licenses and operate between midnight and 6 a.m. you'll be required to have a safety plan," a county official said.

Montgomery County Police would work out the specifics and the rules. The County Council would have to approve, and then businesses would have some time to put the measures in place.

If they don't, Elrich said they could face fines, and even be shut down.

"If they choose not to comply, they won't do business here," said Elrich.