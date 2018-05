One person is dead and several injured after a multi-car crash in Silver Spring Sunday morning.

The accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Columbia Pike and Fairland Road, said fire officials.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Some suffered traumatic injuries.

ICYMI (~3a) Rt29 Columbia Pike At Fairland Rd, collision, EMS evaluated & transported at least 5 patients, incl several traumas, PD investigating pic.twitter.com/esnItBP21v — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 6, 2018

According Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire, over two dozen firefighters arrived on scene to help the victims.

Montgomery County Police are on the scene to determine what caused the accident.

