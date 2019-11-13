Police are asking for the public's help looking for a missing Leisure World woman. A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Caryn Nelson.

Nelson, from North Leisure World Boulevard, last talked to family members on the phone around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Family reported to police that Nelson was headed to the Silver Spring area for an appointment and was driving her 2011 dark grey Honda Accord with Maryland tags: 15990CH.

Police said Nelson never arrived for her appointment and her family hasn't been able to contact her since. Nelson is described as a white female who's 5-foot-2 tall weighs 110 lbs. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Leisure World is a private, gated community home to over 8,000 residents 55-years-old and over.

Police are asking anyone with information on Nelson to call 9-1-1.

