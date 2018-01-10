SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Sheila Marshall took a vacation in 2015, just a month after she had a routine mammogram. That mammogram came back with a clean bill of health.

On her vacation, she performed a self-breast exam, just as she does most days. This time, she found a lump in her right breast.

Without even going to the doctor, she had a gut feeling something wasn’t right.

“At that point I’m 99.9 percent sure I have breast cancer,” said Marshall.

A week later, the doctor confirmed her worst fear -- Marshall was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was at work when she received the news.

Sheila Marshall and her husband David while she was undergoing treatment.

“I went to my car, I cried, I kicked and said I few words I should not have,” said Marshall.

Telling her husband David Marshall, and daughter Brittany Marshall, was the hardest part.

“Losing her would be like losing a piece of me. It was just sadness when I heard, complete sadness,” said Brittany.

Sheila Marshall and her daughter Brittany Marshall at the AVON 39 Walk to end Breast Cancer.

Marshall immediately started aggressive treatment to attempt to get rid of the cancer. She went through a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiation.

During her chemotherapy, her hair fell out, and most days she was too weak to even walk down the stairs herself.

However, today she is still standing. A survivor of breast cancer who believes it is important to share her story with others.

Sheila Marshall wearing her warrior shirt after shaving her head when her hair began to fall out during chemo

“It is extremely important for everyone to do a self-breast exam. It saved my life,” she said.

If it weren’t for her self-breast exam, Marshall said there really is no telling how far along her cancer would have been before doctors caught it.

Marshall documented through the entire process. The memories during the toughest time in her life, now only live on in the pages of her journal.

Sheila Marshall holding her certificate after her last chemotherapy treatment.

© 2018 WUSA