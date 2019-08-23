FREDERICK, Md. — Thursday's severe storms brought heavy rain, downed trees, strong winds and power outages.

Over 2,000 customers are without power in Frederick County, Potomac Edison said, but the power is back on for many of those residents.

A "likely lightning strike" caused a house fire, Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said. The fire was in the 25300 block of Lynwood Farm Court, Piringer said, and has since been extinguished.

RELATED: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery, Prince Georges counties until 9:15 PM

There were over 150 lightning strikes in a 10-minute span during the severe weather over Montgomery and Howard counties.

RELATED: Damage reported in DMV after Tuesday's storm

The severe weather caused dark skies in Herndon, Virginia.

The rain didn't stop people from having fun, though.

RELATED: DC has hit 90 degrees 51 times this year

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.