Officials: 11 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Prince George's County

Multiple victims sustained minor injuries, the department said.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Eleven people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 495 Saturday night in Prince George's County, officials said. 

According to Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department, at around 8:16 p.m., first responders arrived at the scene of a "multi-vehicle collision" at the outer loop of I-495 prior to Route 50. 

The department says some of the people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. There's no word about how the crash started.

Authorities warned the drivers in the area to expect a major impact on traffic.

Maryland State Police were investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

