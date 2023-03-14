Seven displaced in overnight fire in NW DC

DC Fire and EMS says two of the residents were hospitalized with minor injuries.

WASHINGTON — Just after midnight on Tuesday, DC Fire and EMS were called to a Northwest D.C. apartment for a reported fire.

Firefighters responded to the building located on 4800 block of 3rd Street Northwest, nearby Decatur Street Northwest. According to a series of tweets from @DCFireEMS, crews encountered a large amount of fire coming from the first and second floors of the building.

Efforts were then put into place by the responding units to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Just before 1 a.m., the majority of the fire was knocked down as crews continued trying to put out the remaining hot spots.

Update Working Fire 4800 block 3rd St NW. Large volume of fire 1st & 2nd floors of apartment building. Units are actively attacking and knocking down fire and working to prevent extension to adjacent building. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/j5Uzqcti6J — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 14, 2023

Two residents were taken to a local hospital with what DC Fire and EMS called non-life-threatening injuries. A total of seven residents were displaced as well as one dog. In addition, DC Fire and EMS added that one cat was found dead inside of the building, with another unaccounted for.

More than four hours after the initial call for service, firefighters are still working to extinguish the hot spots.