WASHINGTON -- A serious crash on the Inner Loop of I-495 has left at least two people injured and all lanes closed in the area.

The crash happened around 8:04 a.m. on the Inner Loop at Allentown Rd., according to Maryland officials. An overturned box truck was involved in the crash.

At least one person has a critical injury and another has a serious injury. Both victims were trapped inside of a vehicle. One person was extricated and transported from the scene.

