'They became like family' | Serena Williams' impact in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Trending on Thursday was tennis superstar Serena Williams. Williams is through to the next round of the U.S. Open after pulling off a major upset Wednesday night.

A special guest in the stands was Cora Masters Barry, a close family friend and former first lady of D.C. Barry received a personal invite from the Williams’ family to watch history in the making.

“It is significant but in real talk, it’s like another day,” said Barry who spoke to WUS9 on zoom from New York. “We’re doing what we’ve always been doing for what, 20-something years?” she asked someone off camera. “I don’t remember, maybe 2!” answered the woman as Barry laughed.

Her friend off camera was Oracene Price, champion tennis coach and mother to Venus and Serena Williams. Barry is celebrating this milestone at the US Open, but the journey to New York travelled through Mississippi Avenue and the D.C.’s Southeast Tennis and Learning Center that Barry founded 21 years ago.

“They [the Williams’ sisters] had an impact on my ability to raise the money and build the center and then when they came in to cut the ribbon, they just became a part of the family,” explained Barry. “They were up close to reality role models, some of the kids played doubles with them.”

Barry said Serena and Venus made it possible for Black children to fall in love with tennis and like Williams’ family, Barry makes sure the center focuses on education and keeping young athletes well-rounded.

“I always say I think it's a crime to hand a kid out of the hood a ball and don't put a book in the other hand,” said Barry.

“It makes me feel great I love tennis pretty much my top sport I like to play,” said 8-year-old Thomas Harvey.

“They inspire me because they’ve been playing tennis for a long time and are really good,” added 10-year old Kemet Dickey.

“They inspire me to be a better tennis player,” said his little sister 8-year old Anandi.

So, from southeast to center court, Serena’s journey continues with Barry cheering from the sidelines.