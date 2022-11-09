110 Flights Up: Retracing Steps at the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Now, 21 years later, many turned out for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at National Harbor, all of them carrying the name of a firefighter lost on that day.

OXON HILL, Md. — On the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States, hundreds in the National Harbor chose to honor the fallen at the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The volunteers took 110 flights of stairs, completing the fallen firefighters’ journey.

"I didn’t realize we were going to get badges, so pulling them out of the bag and seeing the people's names and faces was really special," said Leah Marie Sanders of Manassas. "They did a great job putting this on, I'm very appreciative to be able to participate in this."

Many of those who climb are firefighters themselves.

"I'm on flight 4 at the moment," said Carlos Arco for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. "And it's been very somber, but it's very important to do this in memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11."

At the Gaylord National Convention Center, they climbed 11 flights of stairs to the top, 10 times, representing 110 flights: the height of the World Trade Center.

When they finished they rang the bell, and read aloud the name they carried, honoring the sacrifice of 343 FDNY firefighters lost that day.

"I'm eternally grateful to those who choose to run towards chaos when people need them, and there's not a greater example of that than 9/11," said Chris Sanders of Manassas. "And just honoring that sacrifice, and never forgetting what the men and women at the Pentagon did that day."