WASHINGTON -- Longtime Senate staffer and Little League coach, Berner "Bud" Johnson died Sunday after being injured in a fight outside of a Navy Yard bar last Wednesday.

DC Police confirmed there was an altercation that resulted in a head injury Wednesday, May 15 around 11:30 p.m.

The family wrote on a blog detailing Johnson's progress that there was allegedly an argument inside of the bar, Scarlet Oak, that resulted in a group of men assaulting him outside of the bar.

He died at the hospital Sunday.

His family released a statement Wednesday evening, saying, in part:

“His sudden departure from our lives and the violent way in which it occurred leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.”

Johnson family

The owner of Scarlet Oak said he saw Johnson at the bar every Wednesday, and that he was a perfectly nice guy whom he looked forward to serving.

A fellow Little League coach said he couldn't think of anything but nice things to say about "Bud," either, and was a bit taken aback when he visited him in the hospital.

“I wanted to believe miracles happen…and when I went and saw him the first time after the incident, it looked dire," said David Hrdy, who served as head coach with Bud on a few different teams. "He didn’t look good. He looked great though as Bud, he looked like Bud."

Hrdy remembers him as a source of quiet wisdom to the kids -- and to him.

“Bud was very low-key and very quiet...[and] though low-key and quiet, he would keep the boys busy, and he would say it was on us if the boys were out of line and he needed to keep them busier," he said.

David said it was also evident how grateful he was for his wife, Diane, sharing an email Bud had sent to the league at the end of the fall season.

"I especially want to thank Ms. Diane. Over the several seasons I've coached CHLL she has been my book and bench coach. I'm sure she'll tell you how I'm not the easiest to deal with all the time, but she always made it much much easier for me. With our older two kids included, I've been coaching since the early 2000's. Fulling expecting this to be my last year, I thought it was about time I thank Diane, it's been a long time coming.

Take care everyone, keep our kids playing -

Bud"

When he wasn't coaching Little League or playing ball, Johnson worked in the Office of Printing and Document Services for the Senate for 30 years.

He had just received his 30 year Senate certificate and pin not long before he was killed.

Bud Johnson III 30 Years of Service Award

Johnson family

Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to make any arrests.

If you would like to contribute to funeral expenses, you can do so on this gofundme page.