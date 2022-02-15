Teacher raises proposed in Alexandria

School leaders hope to raises will help recruit more educators.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria City Public Schools leaders are moving to give educators a raise in hopes to hang on to the professionals they have and recruiting new ones. So how much more could teachers get and what will it cost you? Let’s Verify.

On Thursday, the Alexandria City School Board unanimously adopted the school’s proposed $345.8 Million budget. The plan calls for a 10.25% pay raise for teachers over the next two years.

Budget Director Robert Easley said that means for two years teachers would receive a 2.6% salary step increase and 2.5% cost of living adjustment.

According to the school's human resources data on teacher salary, right now an educator with a bachelor’s degree makes between $62,000 and $110,000, depending on years of service.

Let’s take a closer look at this budget analysis by the school system’s financial services department.

What does the data say?

The operating budget – which includes teachers’ compensation, makes up nearly 92% of the total budget. Nearly 80% of that comes from the city, only 20% from state and federal funds.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia views Alexandria as a wealthy community in comparison to other jurisdictions in the state….and adjusts allocations down,” explained document authors.

So, what does that mean for residents?

According to the budget proposal, the school is asking for $247 Million from the city to help give teachers that raise.

WUSA9 asked the city manager if a pay raise for teachers means higher property taxes for homeowners. We were told we can learn more after the budget presentation is made Tuesday evening via zoom.

However, back in November, when the Verify Team investigated proposed pay raises for police and first responders, Acting Director of Human Resources Jen Jenkins confirmed a raise would mean property owners could see as much as $400 more in their annual real estate taxes.