School bus crash injures 4 children, 1 adult in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A school bus crash injured four children and one adult in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday morning, police said.
The crash happened in the 1300 block of Old Columbia Pike. Montgomery County Police said just before 10 a.m. the school bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
A child was stuck in the bus and had to be extricated, according to police. One of the students involved in the crash is 5 years old.
The driver and the children were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Public Schools said the bus was servicing Fairland Elementary School at the time of the collision.
Old Columbia Pike remains closed. There is no estimated time for it to reopen.
MCPS transportation staff is providing assistance to police and medical responders.
No information was immediately released on what led to the crash.
