School bus crash injures 4 children, 1 adult in Montgomery County

The school bus that was servicing Fairland Elementary School was the only vehicle involved in the collision, police said.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A school bus crash injured four children and one adult in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Old Columbia Pike. Montgomery County Police said just before 10 a.m. the school bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A child was stuck in the bus and had to be extricated, according to police. One of the students involved in the crash is 5 years old.  

The driver and the children were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Public Schools said the bus was servicing Fairland Elementary School at the time of the collision. 

Old Columbia Pike remains closed. There is no estimated time for it to reopen. 

MCPS transportation staff is providing assistance to police and medical responders. 

Credit: SKY9

No information was immediately released on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom

   

