Record number of students missing school as omicron cases surge

DCPS reported one of the largest absentee rates in the region.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As omicron cases continue to rise in our communities, schools are seeing record absenteeism. We know many students are quarantined, but some parents are choosing to keep their children at home. So how is the surge impacting attendance at local schools?

Let's Verify.

Sources:

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) students returned to classes Monday, January 10. According to the latest attendance data, the average absentee rate at FCPS is 8.1%. For context, the average absentee rate between October and December was about 5.4%.

In Montgomery County Schools, the absentee rate is still double that in early December. However, the data shows attendance is improving with 8.74% of students missing school Monday, January 10. That's down from an average of 12% absent the week prior.

We are seeing the biggest numbers the District, DC Public Schools reports 33% of students were out on January 6th and 23%, Monday, January 10.