ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. -- A sailboat and powerboat collided in the Chesapeake By off of Thomas Point Friday afternoon, Maryland Resources Police said.

No injuries were reported and everybody was taken back to shore, officials said.

@MDNRPolice @AACoFD @uscgmidatlantic responding to a two-boat collision in the Chesapeake Bay off Thomas Point. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) August 17, 2018

