Redskins safety Montae Nicholson season with the Washington Redskins is over.

Nicholson and his girlfriend were arrested after a fight, Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. On Wednesday, TMZ sports released video of the incident.

Shortly after news of the video surfaced, the Redskins announced that they place Nicholson on the reserve/NFL list, which ends his season with the team.

Nicholson, 23, and his girlfriend, Sydney A. Maggiore, 24, were arrested after an argument turned into an assault around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a shopping center in the 20400 block of Exchange Street in Ashburn, authorities said. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said Nicholson was charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public. He was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 secured bond.

Maggiore was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery. She remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

TMZ Sports released the following video showing Nicholson striking the man.

