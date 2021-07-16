DC offering 'Safe Surrender' for misdemeanor bench warrants

On July 16 to 17, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., D.C. will host virtual court for people who have misdemeanor bench warrants.

WASHINGTON — For the fourth time, D.C. Superior Court is offering a 'Safe Surrender' option for people who have outstanding bench warrants. Right now, D.C. has 7,000 outstanding misdemeanor bench warrants and the city is looking to clear the docket.

On July 16 to 17, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., D.C. will host virtual court for people who have misdemeanor bench warrants to turn themselves in by video to the court – so D.C. Superior Court can see them and resolve those cases.

What’s A Bench Warrant?

A bench warrant means somebody didn't come to court when they had a court date and the court issued a bench warrant which means they can be arrested on that warrant at work, at home, or if you get pulled over.

When the pandemic began, the chief judge was trying to reduce the number of people in the jails by not executing those warrants, but that grace period is coming to an end, and quickly.

Associate Judge Marisa Demeo said this is the easiest option to clear your rap sheet.

"The prosecutors are going to look favorably on anyone who turns themselves in virtually. So, they're going to likely have a good disposition in their case, and more importantly, get their warrant squashed because as long as that warrant is out there, that means the police can pick them up at their home, at their place of employment, or when they're just traveling around D.C. and we really try to avoid that situation," Demeo said.

Not everyone with a bench warrant has access to a computer or Wi-Fi, the courts are partnering with the probation department.

"They're [Probation Department] offering two of their buildings in case people don't have computers or Wi Fi connection. They can go to the probation offices at 6333 Indiana Avenue Northwest or 2101 Martin Luther King Avenue Southeast," Demeo added.