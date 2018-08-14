(WUSA 9) - It's a time old tradition. Call it "rookie hazing," "rookie initiation," or "rookie pranks." The veterans at NFL training camps don't make life easy for first year players.

In years past, rookies got taped to the goal posts like former Redskins QB Patrick Ramsey.

Occasionally, the pranks have gone too far. Like when LaVar Arrington smashed a shaving cream pie into the face and eyes of then rookie, Sean Taylor.

Four years ago, Redskins veterans got creative with a less than ideal hair cut for kicker Zach Hocker.

These days, the pranks are considerably more tame compared to years past. Rookies frequently have to pick up the dinner tab, perform skits during training camp, and carry the pads of veteran players in their position group.

For rookie linebacker Vontae Diggs, he has no complaints about having to carry the veteran linebackers' pads.

"They take care of me as long as I bring the pads in," said DIggs. "Behind the scenes they take care of me, so now I take care of them. That's how it works."

When it comes to being a rookie in the NFL at training camp, your role is pretty simple.

"You know nothing, and you can't say nothing," said Diggs. "You speak when spoken to, you kinda just stay in the back of the scenes."

