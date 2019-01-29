ROCKVILLE, Md. — A woman who failed to show up to work was found dead inside of her Rockville home Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said.

Authorities got a call requesting a welfare check on a woman who didn't show up to work.

Crews responded to the 13600 block of Marianna Drive in Rockville and found the woman dead inside.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Anyone who may be a witness or has information regarding this incident, is urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.