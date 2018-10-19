ROCKVILLE, Md. -- The 28-year-old victim of a dog attack has been treated and released from a hospital in Rockville, Maryland, according to Montgomery County police.

At least five mixed-breed dogs believed to have been involved in the attack were captured by Montgomery County Animal Services officers, police said. Their fate has not yet been determined.

The victim's dog is being treated at a veterinary clinic, police said.

The attack happened at about 5 p.m. in the 12700 block of Robindale Drive in the Aspen Hill Park section of Rockville.

The victim was walking her own dog when they were assaulted by at least 5 free-running dogs that had apparently escaped from a nearby property where they are kept.

Police have not released the identity of the owner or owners of the dogs that attacked.

