ROCKVILLE, Md. -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Rockville area early Thursday morning.

The assault happened in the area of Shady Grove Rd. and Key West Ave. around 6:10 a.m.

Police put out a very vague description of the suspect. He is described as a black male, with a thin build, wearing dark clothing.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

