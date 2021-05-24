Massive water main break floods Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, officials say

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said a water main break has blocked all southbound lanes of Rockville Pike at Strathmore Avenue in North Bethesda.
According to spokesperson Pete Piringer, the massive water main break happened around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Rockville Pike near Georgetown Prep High School.
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) said crews are working as quickly as possible to close valves in order to stop the flow of water from running onto Rockville Pike.
Drivers who are being asked to seek alternate routes as crews and law enforcement are in the area to assess the situation.
There is no word yet on how many customers are impacted by the water main break.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.
