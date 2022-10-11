Vehicle crashes into Rockville building; no injuries reported

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 1396 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland near Templeton Place.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A driver crashed their car into a Rockville building Tuesday morning. Officials said only one person was injured but refused transport.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 1396 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland, near Templeton Place. When fire crews arrived, they found a vehicle rammed into a building.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was evaluated by medics at the scene but didn't want to be transported. Piringer posted photos from the scene on Twitter.

Investigators have not yet said what led up to the incident. It was not immediately known if anyone was in the building during the time of the crash.