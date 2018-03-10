ROCKVILLE, Md. -- A suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man near the woods in Rockville overnight, Montgomery County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the man at this time.

The sexual assault happened around 12:11 a.m. near Rt. 355/Frederick Rd. It happened near the woodline.

Police are searching for a white or Hispanic man between the ages of 25-30. He is about 5'9" and has a skinny build. He was wearing a tight-fitting black basketball jersey, black, Adidas shorts with a white stripe.

