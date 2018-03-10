ROCKVILLE, Md. -- A suspect who was taken into custody Wednesday, after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man near woods in Rockville overnight, has been identified as 25-year-old Dustin Tyler Rogers by Montgomery County Police.

Rogers, who was arrested outside his home on Gaither Road in the King Farm development in Rockville, has been charged with 1st degree rape and 1st degree assault. He was also charged with a separate count of 1st degree assault via a warrant stemming from an unrelated event.

The sexual assault happened around 12:11 a.m. near the woodline off W. Gude Rd. near Rt. 355/Frederick Rd.

Police were searching for a white or Hispanic man between the ages of 25-30. He was described by police as being about 5'9" with a skinny build. He was last known wearing a tight-fitting black basketball jersey, black, Adidas shorts with a white stripe.

